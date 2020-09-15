Aleister Black Finally Explains His Heel Turn on WWE Raw Talk

✖

Aleister Black turned heel back in late August when he returned from his eye injury on an episode of Raw and nailed Kevin Owens with a surprise attack during an interview on The Kevin Owens Show. In the weeks that followed WWE didn't have Black cut a promo on why he turned, opting instead to have him surprise attack Owens again, then have the two brawl inside Raw Underground (which was interrupted by Dabba-Kato). This week's Raw saw Owens pick up a victory over Black (thanks to a distraction by Retribution), prompting the former NXT Champion to appear on Raw Talk.

After a comedic interaction with R-Truth, Black explained it was Owens' negligence that he suffered his eye injury against Murphy months back. He talked about how his father was cruel to him, and that Owens had a different level of cruelty by throwing his friends "under the bus."

Black then went on to speculate that Owens might be involved with Retribution, pointing out that the lights only flickered during their match when he was on the verge of victory. He was then asked if the two could make amends, and he promptly stated, "No."

Owens was also interviewed after the show backstage, taking a much more comedic tone with his promo.

EXCLUSIVE: @FightOwensFight calls @WWEAleister a "scaredy cat", compares his victory on #WWERaw to a 🍌 BANANA 🍌, and goes for a ride in his chair! 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oVkw34vbyR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 15, 2020

On top of Retribution's interference in Owens vs. Black, the group crashed the main event match between Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre. The attack prompted The Hurt Business to appear and brawl with the group, but both factions were wiped out when McIntyre and Lee dove over the top rope onto the pile of wrestlers.

During Monday's broadcast, POST Wrestling released a report stating the internal roster lists the five main members of Retribution as Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. Other wrestlers who appear as members of the group will be considered extras.