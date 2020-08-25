Aleister Black Returns to WWE Raw, Turns Heel on Kevin Owens

Aleister Black has been off WWE television for over a month after Murphy drove his right eye into the steel ring steps (in the same fashion as what Seth Rollins did to Rey Mysterio in their infamous "Eye for an Eye" match) on an episode of Raw. The former NXT Champion finally returned this week for a segment on The Kevin Owens Show and had a large black bandaged wrapped around one side of his face. Black asked for Owens to replay the footage of what happened, and afterwards KO tried to remind Black of all the horrible things Rollins and his followers had done to him and the Mysterio family.

Black fell to the ground as though his eye was in pain, but when Owens got closer Black nailed him with a spinning elbow. He then knocked the former world champion out cold with Black Mass.

That vicious eye attack last month has seemingly forced @WWEAleister to flip the switch. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7XnHNqeBne — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.