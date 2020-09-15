Who Are The Members of WWE's Retribution Faction?

✖

Since early August WWE programming has been terrorized by a group of masked attackers known as Retribution. The group has varied in size and numbers in their numerous attacks on WWE property and various wrestlers, though fans have been able to determine the identity of a few members based on their sizes and facial features. The group cut yet another promo on this week's Raw, showing five predominant members — Dominik Dijakovic, Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Dio Maddin (Brennan Williams) and Shane Throne. According to POST Wrestling's John Pollock, that is the official lineup WWE is going with moving forward.

"While they may use additional extras in some segments, those are the five listed on the internal rosters," Pollock wrote in Monday's report.

Dijakovic was written off NXT television back in late July after his match with Karrion Kross ended in brutal fashion. Martinez just lost a cage match against Rhea Ripley last week and was promptly kicked out of the Robert Stone Brand. Yim was last seen losing to Shotzi Blackheart on NXT back in late August. Maddin worked as a commentator for Raw before moving back to the Performance Center in the hopes of continuing his in-ring career. Finally, there's Thorne, who worked in tag matches on Raw over the summer alongside Brandon Vink and was briefly aligned with MVP.

Reports popped up when the group was first introduced that WWE hadn't decided who the official members of the group would be, and that the masked wrestlers who appeared on television changed from week to week.

