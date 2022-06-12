WWE's Alexa Bliss Talks Possibility of Teaming With Liv Morgan

✖

Bianca Belair's next WWE Raw Women's Championship challenger was recently decided by a Fatal 4-Way on Monday Night Raw, a battle between Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Rhea Ripley, and it would be Ripley emerging as the victor to challenge Belair at Money in the Bank. Fans were buzzing during and after the match though thanks to several sequences where Bliss and Morgan were working in tandem against the other competitors in the match, and it brought up the idea of a potential Tag Team. Bliss was asked about the possibility of tagging with Morgan during an interview with WWE Deutschland, and Bliss seems open to the idea.

When asked if she could imagine forming a Tag Team with Liv, Bliss said "Of course! You know I, my past has shown I don't do too well with Tag Teams (laughs)." It was brought up that she is a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion though, so while they haven't always ended on a positive note, there is a lot of success there.

"That is true, but somehow I always end up having major falling-outs with my Tag Team partners, but yeah, I think it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv, especially because she's super talented. You know we've all seen her videos of her in the ring, and she gets this energy from somewhere I don't even know because I drink so much caffeine a day and I still can't get to her level of energy so kudos for that," Bliss said.

"She's super talented and yeah, I think it'd be a lot of fun to tag with Liv and it was fun working with her in the Fatal 4-Way match. You know sometimes you gotta, even if you're against someone you've got to work with them to take down the people who are a little bit stronger and a little bit more powerful, but yeah, I think it'd be a lot of fun," Bliss said.

We'll have to wait and see if Bliss and Morgan end up joining forces, but it would be a dynamite team if it happens. Odds are both will be in the mix at Money in the Bank, as there are still several qualifying matches for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match coming up, so perhaps we'll see them in the ring together once again there.

The card is still forming for the event, but you can find the current card as it stands below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans and TBA

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: TBA

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

