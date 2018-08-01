WWE Alum ‘Grandmaster Sexay’ Brian Christopher Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Update 1:10 p.m ET: Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Inc. are both reporting that Christopher has died from his injuries.

No official statement from his family or officials has been made at this time.

Original Story:

Former WWE Superstar “Grandmaster Sexay” Brian Christopher has reportedly been hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the Christopher, whose full name is Brian Christopher Lawler, was rushed to the hospital after hanging himself on Saturday night. There is no official status on his current condition, but the outlet reports “the situation is looking dire.”

They also add that “It seems as though its only a matter of time before Brian passes away. Some claim it already happened, but we’ve been unable to confirm.”

Christopher, who is the son of fellow wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler, was in jail in Tennessee due to a DUI arrest earlier in July.

TMZ reports that the 46-year-old wrestler was arrested on July 7. He was allegedly seen swerving and speeding at around 1 a.m. local time. He refused to pull over for police in what police say was Christopher’s attempt to get home.

When Christopher yielded to police, he allegedly smelled of alcohol and had an open 12 oz. can of alcohol in his center console. He was then booked for DUI and evading arrest and placed under a $40,000 bond, which apparently was never made.

This was his second run-in with the law in 2018. He was arrested for theft of services under $1,000 back in June. He stayed at a Hampton Inn in Memphis, Tennessee, could not afford the $802 hotel bill and attempted to leave the scene.

His previous legal history includes a string of arrests in 2009 for disorderly conduct, threatening a police officer and other related crimes.

Christopher is best known for his WWE run as Grandmaster Sexay from 1997 to 2001. His goofball character was a member of Too Cool alongside Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi. Alongside Scotty 2 Hotty, Christopher captured the World Tag Team Championship (then known as the WWF Tag Team Championship) in what was his only title run with the company.

He briefly returned to WWE in 2004 for a handful of matches before leaving the company once again. He once again appeared in WWE in 2011 for a segment in the feud between his father and Michael Cole.

His last WWE appearances came in 2014. He reunited with Too Cool for a match for the “Old School” edition of Monday Night Raw then at NXT Arrival.

In addition to WWE, he also had stints in TNA Wrestling, Memphis Wrestling, United States Wrestling Association and the National Wrestling Alliance among others.

No other updates on Christopher’s condition are available at this time.