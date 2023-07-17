WWE: Cody Rhodes’ Upcoming Documentary “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” Drops First Trailer

Peacock’s new documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, dropped its first official trailer on Monday, confirming that it will be arriving on the streaming service on July 31. Rhodes has been hyping up the documentary’s release in various interviews over the past few months, and based on the trailer it will center around his upbringing as the son of “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, his struggles during his initial run with WWE, his reinvention following his departure from the company in 2016 and his return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Rhodes has since gone on to win the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble and main evented WrestleMania 39, but failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that night from Roman Reigns and spent the latter half of 2022 recovering from a torn pectoral.

“Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the ‘American Nightmare.’ This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody’s journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim,” the official synopsis states. “Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment.”

Cody Rhodes on Facing Enough “Adversity”

In an interview with ComicBook back in May, Rhodes was asked about the idea that he didn’t “face enough adversity” en route to his title match with Reigns, which some used as the reasoning for why he lost to “The Tribal Chief.” Rhodes pushed back on the idea while referencing the aforementioned documentary.

“I can’t wait until my documentary comes out. It’s very ironic in terms of juxtaposing the documentary and the amount of adversity in it, some people may not know about, particularly getting back to WWE, and then Mr. (Paul) Heyman’s comments,” Rhodes said at the time. “The goal is the same, (which) is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler, I came here wanting one thing. It doesn’t mean other stories won’t happen that will also be finished and it doesn’t mean there aren’t other milestones — we’re talking about good things like video game covers, things like that today — but the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman’s shoulders and it’s the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me, I just have to see it through and do the work.”

