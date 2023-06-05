WWE: Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's Third Match Will Reportedly Have a Wild Stipulation

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will reportedly have their third match at SummerSlam this August in Detroit, and WWE is looking for a way to raise the stakes. The feud between the pair kicked off on the episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 39 when Lesnar initially arrived to be Rhodes' tag partner for a match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, Lesnar jumped Rhodes as the match introductions were underway and continued to beat him down until the show went off the air.

Rhodes then proceeded to beat Lesnar via roll-up at Backlash, enraging "The Beast Incarnate." Lesnar would then spend weeks attacking Rhodes, eventually "breaking" (in kayfabe) Rhodes' arm days before their scheduled rematch at Night of Champions. "The American Nightmare" insisted on fighting anyway, only for Lesnar to win by forcing Rhodes to pass out from the pain while trapping him in a kimura lock. Cody would then offer Lesnar an open challenge for a third match at any time and it was reported on Monday that the match won't happen until SummerSlam.

It was then rumored that Rhodes had pitched a Dog Collar Match for his tiebreaking bout with Lesnar, but the idea was shut down (it's unclear if Lesnar was against the stipulation or the WWE front office said no). However, Bryan Alvarez then added that a stipulation is being discussed for the third match and that it will be some sort of throwback.

"I have been told that it is going to be something. It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two," Alvarez said (h/t WrestlingNews.co) on Wrestling Observer Radio before joking that he hopes WWE isn't bringing back the infamous Inferno Match.

