Will WWE Recycle Infamous Attitude Era Storyline During WrestleMania 40?

All signs point to WWE WrestleMania 40's main event being overwhelmed with bells and whistles. The first night of 2024's Showcase of the Immortals pits Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This tag bout stipulates that if Reigns and Rock emerge victorious, WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2's headlining bout between Rhodes and Reigns will be contested under "Bloodline Rules." The Rock teased that this would give The Bloodline a full green light to occupy ringside and get involved in the match itself.

As it stands, The Bloodline on television consists of Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. That said, the family-based faction has dozens of members off-screen, and one key member of the Anoa'i pedigree is confirmed to be in attendance during WWE WrestleMania 40 week.

(Photo: WWE)

As reported by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi will be at WWE World at WrestleMania, the multi-day fan event taking place in and around WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. While Rikishi will likely only work in a photo-op and autograph signing capacity there, his presence in the WWE WrestleMania 40 location could set him up for a larger role.

Rikishi's sons, Jey and Jimmy Uso, are set to clash in their first-ever singles match at WWE WrestleMania 40. Jey Uso currently operates as a singles WWE Monday Night Raw babyface. Jimmy Uso is a blue brand heel and remains aligned with The Bloodline.

"I can only pray that they go out there and perform and be able to walk out there and walk back. I would love to see them walk back together," Rikishi said in a recent interview. "I would love to see my boys at WrestleMania 40 walk back together, holding back together, holding hands so that story can close."

Considering how swerve-heavy The Bloodline's story has been, Rikishi's words could be a red herring. Jey has been the undeniable singles star between the twins, winning multiple high-profile matches and headlining numerous premium live events. Between the pair, Jimmy arguably needs the victory more. Given his tendency to cheat, Jimmy's win could come thanks to interference on behalf of his father.

Now, let's get nuts.

After Reigns and Rock win on Night 1 and instigate "Bloodline Rules," Rhodes is left hopelessly outnumbered. This is amplified by Rhodes's Night 1 ally, Rollins, being mysteriously hit by a car backstage and unable to provide support at ringside. That's when none other than Rikishi exits the vehicle, announcing that he "did it for The Rock," calling back to that infamous Attitude Era storyline.

As Rikishi makes his way to the ring to increase the numbers game, the glass shatters. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin emerges from the entranceway on his signature ATV, running down Rikishi in the process, getting revenge for what the Samoan Stinker did to him over two decades ago. This then leads to the highly-anticipated showdown with Rock and Austin in the middle of the ring, culminating with a stunner to The Great One, tilting the numbers game towards equilibrium.

Or Rhodes just gets the clean victory.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.