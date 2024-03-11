Jey Uso Comments on Potential WrestleMania Match With Jimmy Uso: "It's Going To Be Real"

As WrestleMania approaches, The Bloodline is once again taking center stage for the biggest event of the year. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Although the core story revolves around Reigns and Rhodes, a much more intriguing story has been brewing for quite some time within the WWE. Jey and Jimmy, once a tag team of brothers, have gone solo in the last nine months. While Jey has positioned. himself as one of the biggest faces in the company, Jimmy is quietly coming to take that spot from him.

A match between the brothers has long been discussed and seemed to be in play when Jimmy returned at SummerSlam last August, turning on his brother and helping his cousin retain his championship. On a recent episode of WWE Raw, GUNTHER defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jey. Just as it appeared Jey might actually take it, delivering three spears and a splash to the champion, Jimmy emerged from the shadows. Revealing himself as the bell ringer, he distracted his brother long enough to allow GUNTHER to pick up the victory and retain his championship.

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania," Jey said on the Battleground Podcast. "If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle."

What Matches Are Set for WrestleMania 40?

With just under a month until the grand two-day event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the match cards are beginning to shape up. So far most title matches have been confirmed, including WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley against the women's Elimination Chamber winner Becky Lynch for only the second time ever, Women's Champion IYO SKY wrestling former Damage CTRL stablemate and women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, and Rollins against the men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. After becoming the first consecutive Royal Rumble winner in over two decades, Rhodes will once again attempt to defeat Reigns.

GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Championship on the show as well, with his opponent being decided in a gauntlet match on tonight's WWE Raw. Of course as aforementioned, The Rock and Reigns will wrestle Rhodes and Rollins, a match that has been heating up for weeks.

What are your thoughts on an Uso vs. Uso match are WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments!

H/T: Fightful