The Most Insane Moments In The History of WWE Backlash

WWE has a tradition of following up its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, with a subsequent Pay-Per-View event in WrestleMania Backlash, with the same happening in 2021 this month, so what better time than now to do a deep dive into the past of the wrestling organization and discover which moments were the most insane for this big event. Backlash was first introduced in 1999, meaning there are over twenty years when it comes to trying to discover what are the craziest moments for the event that might just be some of the craziest that World Wrestling Entertainment has ever seen. What do you think is the craziest moment to ever happen during WWE's Backlash? What match are you most looking forward to when it comes to this year's event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Undertaker Kidnaps Stephanie McMahon During the final moments of Backlash in 1999, it was revealed that the Undertaker was lying in wait in order to kidnap the President's daughter, Stephanie McMahon. The Dead Man, who was perhaps in his most supernatural form with this iteration, subsequently held a "Dark Wedding" on the Monday Night Raw that followed Backlash, making for one of the most insane moments ever as Undertaker's cult was eventually defeated by Steve Austin. With Stone Cold freeing Stephanie from the Dead Man's clutches, it brought Austin closer to her father Vince. prevnext

Big Show Swings Rey Mysterio On A Stretcher The Big Show makes this list a few times, but this "David And Goliath" match that had him facing off against the agile Rey Mysterio Jr is certainly one of the craziest considering the larger-than-life grappler returned to the ring in order to swing Mysterio like a baseball bat which he was on a stretcher. Taking place in 2003, it showed how powerful Big Show was prevnext

Vince McMahon Wins The ECW Championship Vince McMahon was gunning for a rematch against Bobby Lashley after his rivalry with none other than Donald Trump resulted in the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, with Backlash in 2007 acting as the platform for this strange match. Of course, McMahon wasn't much of a match for Lashley in a one-on-one fight, so he incorporated both his son Shane and Umaga into the brawl to ultimately score him a victory. Pinning Lashley, McMahon became the ECW champion, shocking the world as a result. prevnext

Mick Foley vs. Randy Orton (Photo: WWE) Mick Foley has been known for being a part of some of the most graphic and brutal matches in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, but his battle against Randy Orton was one of the bloodiest brawls within the company. Incorporating barbed wire, thumbtacks, and various other weaponry, 2004's Backlash is definitely most well known for this knock-down-drag-out fight. prevnext

The Rock Performs A Double Rock Bottom With Triple H And A Ref During Backlash 2000, the match between The Rock and Triple H wasn't necessarily crazy on its face, but the moment that saw Dwayne Johnson delivering a low blow to "The Game". With Triple H reeling, the referee attempted to step in but found himself dragged into the finishing move in a crazy double Rock Bottom that was definitely one of the wildest moments to take place during the event that typically follows WrestleMania. prevnext

Big Show Throws John Cena Through A Spotlight Backlash 2009 saw Big Show interject himself between John Cena and Edge, going so far as to slam Cena through a spotlight that caused sparks and glass to fly all over the place. With Edge taking this opportunity to win the WWE Championship, it was clear that the Big Show was able to make a number of big moments throughout the history of Backlash in general, mostly with him easily tossing other superstars through, or into, foreign objects. prevnext