Every Finisher Randy Orton and Edge Borrowed for Their WWE Backlash Match
Randy Orton and Edge pulled out all the stops for the main event of Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. That included breaking out some of their own older finishers, including the Edgecution, the Edge-O-Matic and the Punt Kick, as well as some notable finishers from other famous wrestlers such as The Rock, Triple H, Kurt Angle and Christian. We've compiled a full list of ever finisher that was "borrowed" for the match, which you can check out below!
The bout ended with Orton punting Edge in the skull and pinning him. Edge reportedly suffered a torn tricep during the match (though it's not quite clear when the injury happened), so a rubber match between the two likely won't happen for quite some time.
What did you think of Edge vs. Orton? Let us know down in the comments!
Rock Bottom
Randy Orton, a lo profundo. ROCK BOTTOM DE EDGE. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/1C1RSGYBQs— Máscarudos (@mascarudos) June 15, 2020
Unprettier
EDGE DOING THE KILLSWITCH IS ONE OF THE THINGS THAT I DIDN’T KNOW I NEED IT BUT YOU GUYS CAN’T IMAGINE HOW HAPPY I AM #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Dg4rLpO0jc— Paula (@BlazeofBones) June 15, 2020
Olympic Slam
Randy Orton doing the Olympic Slam in tribute of Kurt Angle. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/UUCKjvI4si— 🤷♂️ (@ScottyStyles33) June 15, 2020
Pedigree
Edge using the Rock Bottom got me so hype pic.twitter.com/KYxg88cXGH— Nobody’s Favorite (@savemecad) June 15, 2020
Three Amigos
3️⃣ AMIGOS.#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/uzKDlBFAe2— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Cross Face
Crossface #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/1pulhOQ4gK— Chris Ketchem (@Chris_Ketchem) June 15, 2020
Batista Bomb
HAD THAT ONE SCOUTED.#WWEBacklash @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/Mp2mtvy7ZO— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
