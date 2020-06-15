Every Finisher Randy Orton and Edge Borrowed for Their WWE Backlash Match

Randy Orton and Edge pulled out all the stops for the main event of Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. That included breaking out some of their own older finishers, including the Edgecution, the Edge-O-Matic and the Punt Kick, as well as some notable finishers from other famous wrestlers such as The Rock, Triple H, Kurt Angle and Christian. We've compiled a full list of ever finisher that was "borrowed" for the match, which you can check out below!

The bout ended with Orton punting Edge in the skull and pinning him. Edge reportedly suffered a torn tricep during the match (though it's not quite clear when the injury happened), so a rubber match between the two likely won't happen for quite some time.

What did you think of Edge vs. Orton? Let us know down in the comments!