Two Possible Challengers for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns looked utterly dominant in the closing moments of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night. But with WWE's next pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash, over a month away a question has now popped up — who will step up to challenge him next? Nothing has been announced or even teased on WWE's front, but at least two possible names have semingly popped up in Edge (finally getting a one-on-one match with Reigns) and Seth Rollins.

A fan pointed out on Twitter on Monday that when Reigns tossed Edge over Bryan's unconscious body he technically was pinning Bryan before Reigns piled on top of both of them. This earned a response from both Adam Pearce and Charles Robinson.

Charles, please come and see me in my office on Friday. Thank you. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 12, 2021

Another option would be Rollins, who teased challenging Reigns for the title in an interview leading up to Sunday's show.

"I can't divulge all of my secrets," Rollins said while on WWE Now India. "But I will not lie when I'm saying that that [winning the Universal title] is my ultimate goal, but I've gotta strike at the right time. You know better than anybody that I am an opportunist, I am a schemer, I am a planner, I am a genius... some would say a genius when it comes to these things, and so I will strike at the right time."

Rollins hasn't held the Universal title since The Fiend defeated him in Saudi Arabia back in late 2019. He turned heel shortly after that and began his "Monday Night Messiah" gimmick, which led to months-long feuds on Raw's midcard with Kevin Owens and the Myterio family.

