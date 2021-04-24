WWE: Matches We're Hoping To See at WrestleMania Backlash

Following this year's WrestleMania, we've seen a number of changes in the world of the WWE, most specifically when it comes to who is currently holding a number of the belts. While two matches have already been confirmed with the World Heavyweight rematch of Bobby Lashley once again defending his title against Drew McIntyre, and Bianca Belair defending her title against Bayley, there are plenty that have yet to be confirmed for the next big event for World Wrestling Entertainment in this year's Backlash. What match are you hoping to see during this year's Backlash? What was your favorite match from this year's WrestleMania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Alexa Bliss Vs The Fiend (Photo: WWE) Following the bizarre ending of the WrestleMania match between The Fiend and Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss arrived with a big makeover that had her wearing a thorny crown and covered in a terrifying substance. While this match would probably be more psychological than anything else, which was similar to how the match between Bliss and Randy Orton went down, we could definitely see this brawl coming to Backlash and further exploring the lore of the two creepy characters.

Big E Vs Goldberg (Photo: WWE) While there is certainly good reason to believe that Big E will have a rematch with Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, we'd love to see the New Day member's dream come true in squaring off against Goldberg for the first time. As E continues his solo career, outside of fighting alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, giving him a new match for Backlash rather than a rematch might be the best way to go, especially when it comes to pitting him against an icon. There might not be a belt on the line, but there are plenty of fans who would love to see this one take place.

The Miz Vs Bad Bunny (Photo: WWE) Bad Bunny proved himself to truly be interested in the wrestling game when he arrived as the partner of Damien Priest in his battle against the Miz and John Morrison during WrestleMania, but Backlash could definitely see the rapper in his first solo match against the Miz as their rivalry continues. Bunny still has a big following outside of the ring and it seems as if his love for all things WWE isn't going away any time soon.

Randy Orton Vs Daniel Bryan (Photo: WWE) Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton going toe to toe is certainly nothing new, as both have tangled with one another in the past, but following WrestleMania, a match from the past might definitely be good for both of the brawlers, and considering 2020 primarily focused on the rivalry between Orton and Edge, we certainly don't want to fall down that rabbit hole once again for Backlash.

Edge Vs Roman Reigns (Photo: WWE) This seems like a perfect match for Backlash, considering that this was the original plan for WrestleMania but morphed into a three-way match which threw Daniel Bryan into the mix. Reigns putting the Universal Championship on the line against Edge, who has something to prove as he continues to fight in his length career, would make for a good main-event for what was initially supposed to be the show stopped during this year's Mania.

Rhea Ripley Vs Sasha Banks (Photo: WWE) With Bianca Belair stealing the belt from Sasha Banks during WrestleMania earlier this year, The Boss needs a new belt, and who better to face down than Rhea Ripley following her amazing win against Asuka. As Bayley pits her skills against Belair during this year's Backlash as one of the only confirmed matches, pitting Ripley against Banks would definitely make for a show stopper when it comes to one of the main events of the Women's Division.