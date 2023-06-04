Watch: WWE's Bayley Hilariously Recreates AJ Styles' Entrance

WWE's Bayley took to Twitter this week to celebrate AJ Styles' birthday by uploading a behind-the-scenes video from the recent Night of Champions pay-per-view. The clip shows Bayley on the entrance ramp hours before the event mocking Styles' entrance, running in place with her arms spread out before hitting Styles' pose. Styles can be heard in the background saying, "That's over-exaggerated! It's not like that." You can see the funny clip below.

Styles' match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight Championship marked the first time Styles had been back on pay-per-view since suffering a broken ankle at a live event back in late December. He talked in multiple interviews about his recovery from the injury.

Happy birthday ⁦@AJStylesOrg⁩

Nobody can do what you’ve done!



(Except me) (Only your entrance) (Not the incredible, timeless, magic wrestling you do) pic.twitter.com/BbwovMl7jg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 2, 2023

"I know this, I don't ever want to wear a boot again ... use crutches again, that's terrible, no person should [be] allowed to have to do that," Styles said while on The Bump recently (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "So I have a lot more sympathy for people who are on crutches. I hated it. I hated not being able to do what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it. It bothered me to no end. It was agony for me."

"It was a big break and one that unfortunately took some time to heal," Styles told The New York Post. "It is what it is. It's part of what we do. It was unfortunate timing for everybody, but we're gonna come back stronger than ever."

"I thought it would be a month or something," he added. "The bone heals, you're good, boom. It's not like that, not with the break that I had. It takes time if you want to be able to get after it. If you want to get after it, get in the ring and hit springboards and all the stuff, it's gonna take some time to heal...It was also good for me to know once this whole thing is over, once I'm done wrestling, I can enjoy being at home, too.I realize that. It wasn't going to be where I go stir crazy, 'I can't wrestle, arr!' ...I got plenty of things that I can do. I got four kids that I need to take care of and be there for and stop missing so many things that they do. I was OK. That whole thing, it was a good experience."