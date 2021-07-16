WWE's Bayley Undergoes Surgery

✖

The WWE universe was sad to learn that Bayley had suffered an injury during training, an injury that will take her out of the ring for around 9 months. The star was supposed to have a match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank, but the injury caused a change in plans, and now Bayley has undergone surgery and posted a photo on social media. She is on a hospital bed and looking in high spirits, and she even had some fun with the post, writing "Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot".

She's also giving a thumbs down in the photo, keeping in character and adding to her previous reaction to the injury, which featured her blaming fans for it. Bayley has been one of the best things in WWE over the past few years, and we wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in teh ring as soon as possible.

Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot pic.twitter.com/ETOhRyeYkj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2021

Instead of Bayley vs Belair at Money in the Bank, WWE will have Belair facing Carmella on tonight's SmackDown. Obviously, Belair could still end up having a match at the pay-per-view, and that will just depend on what happens tonight.

Bayley previously posted a goodbye to the ThunderDome era and expressed some sadness about having to wait 9 months to wrestle in front of live crowds again, though she also had a lot of great memories in the ThunderDome to share as well.

Bayley wrote "Tons of championship matches, multiple tag team matches, so much yelling at Cole, contract signings, 2 Hell in a Cell matches, frustration, wins, losses, tears, endless memories for the past 15 months. So….What’s another 9? Face with spiral eyes

Goodbye PC/Pandemic/Thunderdome Era."

When Bayley does get back, she should have a whole new world to work with, as the WWE Draft will have already taken place when she returns. There will also likely be even more NXT talents on Raw or SmackDown by then, giving her new foes to go up against, and we can't wait to see what's next.

Who do you want to see Bayley take on when she gets back? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!