WWE: What's Happening with Bayley After Her WrestleMania 39 Loss?

Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were on the losing end of a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night, the latest in a long line of big losses for the Damage CTRL faction. Despite arriving at last year's SummerSlam with so much hype, the trio hasn't been shown much love in the booking department. Bayley repeatedly failed to win the Raw Women's Championship from Bianca Belair, her team lost inside WarGames at Survivor Series last November, she lost a Steel Cage match on Raw against Becky Lynch even after the bout was pushed off the Raw XXX special and her teammates Kai and Sky only had two successful title defenses in their two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions (over a combined 163 days).

Bayley's social media posts following Sunday's loss were incredibly disheartening. She tweeted out, "And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye."

And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.



Bye — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 2, 2023

To make matters worse, Damage CTRL was on the receiving end of many of Vince McMahon's last-minute changes for this week's Monday Night Raw. That included changing the Women's Tag Team Championship #1 contender matches by just having Kai and Sky lose to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in seven minutes. Per Fightful Select, Bayley was supposed to accompany the pair to the ring but was cut at the last minute. She wasn't even mentioned on the show despite being present backstage.

What do you think the future has in store for "The Role Model?" Is Damage CTRL getting scrapped in the coming weeks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Austin Theory def. John Cena The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results