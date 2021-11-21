WWE’s Becky Lynch Explains Why She Actually Hates Social Media

When it comes to WWE Superstars using social media, few have managed to cultivate a fan base and progress onscreen storylines quite like Becky Lynch. But for all her success at using Twitter and Instagram, it turns out “Big Time Becks” isn’t actually a fan of social media platforms. She explained why speaking with Bleacher Report‘s Graham Matthews this week, “I, ironically, hate social media. I think it’s stupid, but I think it has a purpose and that purpose can be used for our work. I don’t think people need to see me brushing my teeth in the morning, but I think people can see how I feel about an opponent and my stories going forward.”

“You made a good point about fans and how they can interact and follow you and I think that’s awesome,” Lynch continued. “That is great. But one thing we see with social media … I like to use it for wrestling purposes and further a storyline. I think there’s so much — for people’s mental health, I think it can be bad. I think it can be detrimental. I think people compare themselves to each other. It gives people an outlet to be constantly angry about things, and I don’t think that’s good for the world. That’s Rebecca Quinn’s philosophy on social media.”

“Now that I look at everything from the eyes of being a parent, it’s worrying,” she later added. “People are growing up and there’s likes and dislikes and comparing each other to other people constantly, and I think that can be bad for young people and their mindset on the world growing up.”

Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs. Champion bout at Survivor Series tonight in a rivalry that has made its way over to social media. After Flair tried to defend herself against the rumor that she’s “difficult” to work with backstage, Lynch slammed her for trying to hide behind the excuse that her criticisms are sexist.

https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1460473431527505922?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was heated, and we all know it was heated, and there’s many different versions of the story that are out there, but now it’s one of those things where…I don’t know,” Lynch said regarding Sunday’s matchup. “I don’t know how Sunday is going to go, and I don’t think the audience knows how it’s going to go. I know there’s going to be a lot of animosity and a lot of spite from both sides, and we’re going to be out there trying to prove something to the whole world and to ourselves.