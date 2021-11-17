WWE’s Becky Lynch Tears Into Ric Flair, Explains What Happened Backstage With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday and further discussed her recently backstage encounter with Charlotte Flair, as well as what Ric Flair recently wrote on Twitter about her. For those who missed it, “The Nature Boy” tweeted out, “I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE.” Lynch said she initially had a comeback ready to go, but told Helwani the whole situation just felt “sad.”

“Look, I saw that tweet. The one that you’re referring to,” Lynch said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “The one that I’m kind of referring to and I looked at it and I wrote out a response that would have been quite biting and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad because this is a legend at one point. This legend, a 16-time world champion Ric Flair is now jealous of me. It’s cool for me. And is now trying to use me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things. So I kind of was just like, ah let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad. It’s kind of sad.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I got backstage, I lost it a little bit… I can say something, because I'm not scared."@BeckyLynchWWE spoke to @arielhelwani about her backstage blow-up with Charlotte Flair.



▶️ https://t.co/Lad6M9EFYm pic.twitter.com/cyuikf3oAa — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 17, 2021

She also further discussed what went down backstage between her and Charlotte following the infamous “Championship Exchange” segment on an episode of SmackDown last month.

“…She did exactly what I had said she was gonna do,” Lynch said. “Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in a moment and you don’t have time to process what happens but when I knew that she was gonna purposely disrespect me, I processed it a lot quicker. So I was able to hold it together until I got backstage. I did what I was supposed to do and then when I got backstage I lost it a little bit…Verbally. I had to go right out and do the dark match. I verbally lost it. I still had a match to go and do so I didn’t have time to be scrapping in the back.”

Finally, when asked if she believes Flair is difficult to work with, Lynch simply said, “Yes.” The two are set to wrestle this Sunday in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.