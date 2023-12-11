WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Spears Fan at Atlanta Falcons Game

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance at the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday and hit a fan with a spear! It's been a while since fans have seen Goldberg in the ring as there has been speculation over whether or not the superstar would be ending his career with the WWE or a potentially different company like All Elite Wrestling. While Goldberg has yet to reveal any potential information about his in-ring future, the superstar made a major appearance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA and really showed out.

As spotted by Maria Martin at the 11Alive News in Atlanta, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (and former Atlanta Falcons team member) showed up at the Mercedes-Benz Staium during the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and delivered a spear to a fan dress in a Tom Brady jersey. Ready for his next major opponent and awarded the WWE Atlanta Falcons title for his efforts, Goldberg shows his spear is just as deadly as it always has been. Check it out in action below:

What's Next for Goldberg?

It's yet to be revealed as to where Goldberg might be going in the future, if there even is an in-ring future in the cards, but he had the following to say about his loss to Roman Reigns as seen in his final WWE match back in 2022, "Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match," Goldberg stated.

Elaborating about it further about it being his potential end, "And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match."

What do you think of Goldberg's latest Spear? Would you want to see the WWE Hall of Famer return for one more run? What kinds of opponents would you want to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!