WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg Suffers Bloody Wound in Tractor Accident

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg accidentally busted himself open this week while working on his property, bumping the top of his head on his tractor. Blood quickly poured from the gash down Goldberg's face, though he jokingly told TMZ Sports (who also had a few photos of the injury) that it was "just a flesh wound." News broke earlier this year that the former WWE Universal Champion had officially become a free agent after his WWE contract had expired.

However, Goldberg started claiming in interviews that WWE "owed" him a proper retirement match, later clarifying that it had been promised to him. His last match saw him lose to Roman Reigns in six minutes at the 2022 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match," Goldberg said in a radio interview last month. "And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match."

Along with the possibility of joining AEW, Goldberg also teased the idea of booking his own retirement tour around the country — "If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So, you know, at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off. If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, you know, that's a possibility. If I, you know, hey, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So, you know, at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off."

