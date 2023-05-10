An International Event With Goldberg and AEW Star is in the Works

Goldberg is ready to call it a career. The 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has been wrestling on and off since 1997, with his most active days coming in the final years of WCW and the early 2000s of WWE. He ended his initial 14-year retirement in 2016 when he returned to WWE alongside the promotion for the WWE 2K17 video game. That promotion involved rekindling his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, as he met The Beast in singles action at WWE Survivor Series 2016. What began as a one-off match eventually transformed into a multi-year part-time run with WWE, as Goldberg went on to wrestle on numerous premium live events and win the WWE Universal Championship on two occasions.

Today, Goldberg is a free agent. While his best days are behind him, the Master of the Jackhammer is eager for an official retirement match before he hangs up his boots for good. Despite having a handshake deal to have that retirement bout in WWE, Goldberg seemed to get lost in the shuffle and has now turned to his own devices to book a four city retirement tour.

Details surrounding that retirement tour have been minimum, but it appears to now be making some progress.

"First of all, I'm actively in touch with Bill," long-time wrestling promoter Rick Bassman told Haus of Wrestling. "I'm working on a date right now. I don't promote much these days, but every now and then something fun comes up and it's worth diving into."

Bassman revealed that he is tentatively eyeing a September date in Jerusalem for an event that would involve both Goldberg and AEW's Sting.

"So working on a day in Jerusalem, Israel, for September of this year and that would involve potentially both Goldberg and Sting. Then on the latter, you have the AEW clearance issues, of course," Bassman continued. "That's something that I really hope to put together, only because I've been in touch actively with Bill and then also with his agent, Barry Bloom. To my knowledge, it still needs to all be nailed down."

Regardless of what is in the works now, Bassman acknowledged that WWE can always come calling at any moment.

"Now that said, I would not be surprised to see Bill end up back at WWE for something massive," Bassman said.

Goldberg's last match came in February 2022 when he was defeated by Roman Reigns.