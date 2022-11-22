A WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Considered for a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role

A current WWE Superstar was asked to read for a role in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universal installment, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a report from Fightful Select. The wrestler was former United States Champion Damian Priest, real name Luis Martinez, who was apparently asked to read for the role of Namor or one of the Talokan. But for whatever reason the read never happened and Priest was obviously not in the film. Tenoch Huerta Mejia was eventually cast as Namor, the main antagonist of the film while Mabel Cadena (Namora) and Alex Livinalli (Attuma) played the more prominent members of the Talokan tribe.

Priest has no acting credits beyond wrestling, which he started doing back in 2004. After finding success in Ring of Honor as Punishment Martinez in the mid-2010s, he signed with WWE in 2018 and began working in their developmental system. He's currently a member of The Judgement Day, the top faction of the Monday Night Raw roster.

