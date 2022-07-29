WWE's Bobby Lashley is Down for a Match Against Gunther

Bobby Lashley will be defending his United States Championship against Theory at WWE SummerSlam, and while he's not taking his eye off of his current opponent, he does also have another challenger in mind. While Lashley has been tearing things up on Monday Night Raw, another powerhouse has been shaking things up on SmackDown, that being the Ring General Gunther. It didn't take Gunther long to become the Intercontinental Champion, and during a recent interview with BT Sport, Lashley revealed he would be very interested in taking on Gunther in a match, perhaps later this year.

"I think an interesting matchup that I heard a couple of times is Gunther," Lashley said. "I think just him being my counter on the other show. I think it's something that is kind of intriguing. He's a tough, tough, tough competitor. I mean, he's been doing some big stuff and he just went right up to the top right away. So I think it's an interesting matchup. It's a matchup that I think that we can kind of build towards. Maybe we can do that at Survivor Series or we can do that a little later on in the year, but it's something definitely that I'm interested in."

A Lashley vs Gunther match-up is certainly one that fans would love to see, as the two powerhouses could easily tear the house down with their hard-hitting styles. It's also a match-up fans haven't seen, which has been a problem as of late thanks to injuries and releases. Hopefully, this happens, because it would quickly become one of the most intriguing matches on the Survivor Series card.

While Gunther isn't wrestling at SummerSlam, Lashley will be taking on Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory at the big show, defending his United States Championship. You can find the current card for SummerSlam below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

TBD vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Mysterios

H/T Fightful