WWE's Braun Strowman Challenges Bray Wyatt to Swamp Match on SmackDown

Braun Strowman was not his usual upbeat self on tonight's WWE SmackDown, as he came to the ring completely focused and looking a bit disturbed really. When he got to the ring he started talking about his days alongside Wyatt during their Wyatt Family days, and while he said he's done everything he can to get away from that life, he does sometimes admit to himself that when he was asked to do dark things and live in Wyatt's evil, there was a part of him that enjoyed it. Strowman then said he can't continue on this way, and challenged Wyatt to a match in the swamp, the place he calls home.

Strowman managed to put Wyatt away the last time they fought, but last week on SmackDown Wyatt surprised everyone by telling Strowman it wasn't over and donning his old Wyatt Family persona, complete with his lantern and the old vignettes that used to accompany his entry to the ring.

Strowman directly responded to that tonight, and in a dark voice recalled how he used to give into the darkness and even liked it if he was honest with himself. He needs to put this to rest, so he told Wyatt to go back home with him, or to that muddy and swamp filled place he calls a home, so they can put this to rest once and for all.

Strowman's whole vibe was different from what we've seen in the past, and fans were a bit shocked at what happened next. Wyatt's trademark laugh hit the speakers, but instead of looking frightened or disturbed Strowman joined in nd then laughed over Wyatt.

He would continue to laugh as the audio played, and got more into the laugh with every round. He then stared right into the camera with a slightly unhinged look, and the creepy footage cuts of the Wyatt Family then played and cut to black.

It's certainly an interesting development in this feud, and not one we really saw coming. Honestly, it seemed that the next step in this feud would be for Strowman to face The Fiend, but it seems Strowman needs to tackle some past demons first before The Fiend match happens. This will also likely be a cinematic match, and we can't wait to see what WWE has in store if it is.

