Braun Strowman Shows off Incredible Two-Year Transformation

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Instagram over the weekend to show off some before/after photos of his incredible weight loss transformation. "The Monster Among Men" wrote, "Man it's amazing what you can do when you believe in yourself the pic on the right was about 2 or so years ago when I was battling bad depression drinking all the time not sleeping and going half ass through the motions in the gym. You control your own destiny and you can make your life what ever you want if you're willing to put the work in cause nobody's gonna hand you that shit!!! You have to know when to walk away from things that aren't good for you and that's what I did and I'll be damned if I ever look back. I think the craziest thing about this is there's only a 35lb difference in my body weight in the two pix!!!!!"

Strowman has opened up about his battles with depression in the past, admitting on a WWE Chronicle episode earlier this year that he struggled with thoughts of suicide early in his WWE run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99)

"I kind of just busted in on Vince one day in a meeting and was like, 'I need to talk to you,' and he kicked everybody out of a production meeting and sat down and talked to me, not like boss to employee, but like like man to man, like almost like a father-son talk," Strowman said in the clip, revealing a pivotal conversation he had with Vince McMahon. "He gave me such a level of confidence and reassurance in myself that day. It lit a completely new fire underneath my ass to be better at this, to continue to work my ass off because I knew it was for a cause. I got to the point where I was feeling like I was doing all this hard work and I was just spinning my tires in the mud and Vince reassured me that that's not what was happening and told me like, 'hey, not only do I want you here for the long haul, I need you here for the long haul.' [He] reassured me I am one of his racehorses and it's proven in this especially in this last year."

"I'm very thankful to have a relationship with him like that because I might not even be here. There was — I don't even like talking about this out loud — I was thinking about killing myself a couple of times and it's just... it's s—ty that I got to that point and I should have talked to somebody sooner, and I never knew how much he cared about me," he added. "I thought I was just, you know, a number in the system, and that day he made me realize that I'm more important than just a number. I can't thank him enough for doing that."

Strowman is currently serving a storyline suspension for putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce the night after Survivor Series.