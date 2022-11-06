Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.

Wyatt returned to the WWE at Extreme Rules last month after being released by WWE in July 2021. His new persona seems to be at war with itself, as he cuts promos acting as the "real" Wyatt while the masked Uncle Howdy continues to mock him by claiming he'll simply fall back into old habits. There have also been teases of him forming some sort of faction while also calling back to his previous storyline from Alexa Bliss that ended shortly after WrestleMania 37 without any real resolution.

Bray Wyatt vs. Alexa Bliss?

Bliss cut a backstage promo alongside Asuka during Crown Jewel ahead of them losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Wyatt's logo flashed on the screen and it appeared to startle her, but the commentators didn't draw attention to it. Bliss hasn't shown many signs of her "dark" persona since returning from hiatus earlier this year, but she has admitted in interviews that she misses the persona.

"Now I'm in this limbo of, I don't really know where I'm going with my character yet. I kind of evolved so many times in the last nine years — I feel like I've had more characters than any other woman on the roster,' she smiled. So now, it's finding where I fit, what character is needed for the show. Right now, I'm just me and I don't like that for TV. I like me for me outside in life, but for TV — Lexi is not entertaining," Bliss told Metro over the summer, admitting her character was somewhat stuck in limbo.

"I'm stuck trying to figure out what that is, especially after therapy, after taking away all the aspects of what the dark, evil Alexa was," she later added. "But still having Lilly and being able to understand that Lilly is now an accessory, not as a focal point. It's finding that creative process of trying to figure out what's gonna be, one, fun for me, two, what's gonna relate to an audience, and what's gonna be easy for the writers to write for."