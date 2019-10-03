Watch: Bray Wyatt Appears In-Character on Local News Show, Freaks out the Hosts

It looks like Bray Wyatt is taking the Firefly Fun House on the road. On Thursday the former WWE Champion appeared on Good Day Sacramento fully in-character as the host of the Firefly Fun House, complete with his trademark sweater and happy-go-lucky attitude. However it wasn’t long before his interview with the local media outlet turned awkward as Wyatt’s over-exaggerated happiness freaked out the show’s sports director Cody Stark.

“Oh, you didn’t bring your friends with you?” Stark asked, looking around for Wyatt’s puppets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You didn’t send them an invite,” Wyatt said. “They were really upset at you.”

Stark then asked Wyatt to explain that the Hell in a Cell match is.

“It’s this big, horrible structure that we do combat in,” Wyatt said while still grinning from ear to ear.

Another anchor tagged in for Stark, who obviously knew a bit more about wrestling when he asked about The Fiend’s issues with Seth Rollins.

“As far as Hell in a Cell goes, it’s The Fiend taking on Seth Rollins,” Wyatt said. “And I’m really nervous because The Fiend, he’s pretty crazy man. I don’t know what he’s going to do!”

Stark then tagged back in to ask why The Fiend keeps attacking people.

“Well, have you ever had anything traumatic happen to you in your life?” Wyatt said. “And don’t you wish you could just get back at everyone who wronged you in your life? Man, that would be cool, right?”

The interview ended with Wyatt teaching the anchors how to properly belt out “Yowie Wowie!” The whole thing was pretty hilarious.

Wyatt is booked to take on Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view inside the titular steel structure. In recent weeks Wyatt has targeted the likes of Kane and Braun Strowman with his Mandible Claw before gradually inching his way towards a terrified Rollins. He closed out Monday Night Raw this week with yet another surprise attack, locking the claw on Rollins for the second time in the past month.

Between Monday Night Raw‘s season premiere, NXT’s full move to the USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown‘s premiere on FOX this week, WWE hasn’t had much time to book matches for Hell in a Cell. Only two others are on the card at the moment — Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship (also inside the cell) and Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.