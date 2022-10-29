Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut

After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.

Wyatt started out his promo by saying "This is still pretty new to me but I could get used to that, right? It's like adrenaline, Oh my God." Wyatt laughed a bit and the crowd chanted welcome back. Wyatt said "I'm not gonna lie, when you start doing stuff like that I start to feel like I need to do something wild. But, I really wanted ya'll to see something right? Something I'm really proud of here. I want ya'll to notice something. It's just me and ya'll. There's no mask I'm hiding behind. No smoke and mirrors. It's just me and you."

"And that's what I want ya'll to get used to. This is Bray Wyatt, the real man," Wyatt said. "This is the best version of me that will ever be. I am proud to be here today and I'm going to do some spectacular things while I'm here. The truth is that for the majority of my life I've been completely out of control, and I can't help that man. My emotions they don't work like most other peoples. I don't have control, and sometimes they can send me to a very very dark place. And other times, no matter how hard I try, I just don't feel anything at all."

"I think that's part of what makes me me, right? For me to get to where I've gotten, I've had to do some really horrible things, and there's. Part of me really really likes that I don't mind doing horrible things. And I know that that's not the end of it. I know there will come another time when I'm faced with some adversity, and I will be asked to do something completely horrible," Wyatt said.

That's when the lights went out and the screen started showing the masked man who has been interrupting Wyatt in the past. He said "Who am I? I'm just a ghost of the man who cured the world of course. You are a fool. You cured the world. You sent him away. And now, now the reason why you are just a shell of who you once were. I will teach you to revel in what you are. But you sir, you are a liar. You claim not to wear a mask, but we both know that's not true don't we? You will never be able to hide from me. Your Uncle Howdy."

The sent him away part seems to be related to The Fiend, and we can probably expect Uncle Howdy to be a permanent resident of SmackDown.

What did you think of Uncle Howdy?