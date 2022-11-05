WWE Teases Bray Wyatt Storyline Might Not Be Over For Alexa Bliss at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel has already gotten off to a hot start with two big matches, including Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley and Damage CTRL vs Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Unfortunately, Bliss and Asuka would lose the match due to some key interference by one of her old Tag Team partners in Nikki Cross, but even before the match, Bliss was already confronting her past. In the backstage interview before the match, Bliss was speaking to Byron Saxton when the TV behind her flashed some fuzzy footage and then displayed Bray Wyatt's symbol, and it seems WWE is teasing that Bliss might not be quite done with Wyatt just yet.

When the image appeared, Bliss was stunned for a moment and didn't say anything, and then you can see her kind of shake it off and resume the interview. That wasn't the only nod to Wyatt though, as during their match some of the lights went off, yet another tease familiar to Wyatt fans. You can watch the initial sequence in the video below.

Bliss and Wyatt obviously have some substantial history, as during Wyatt's time as The Fiend he would end up recruiting Bliss, and she would transform into a more supernatural character. She would join Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House and even got her own doll in Lilly. Things would come to a head when Bliss surprised The Fiend by interrupting his match with Randy Orton, but then fans never got the conclusion to that story.

Wyatt would disappear from WWE TV altogether and then he would be released from WWE. Bliss would stay in that character for a while longer, and then she would eventually take some time away from WWE and return via several psychiatric sessions that were meant to move her into a different character, though she still had the doll with her for a bit.

It will be interesting to see if this was just referencing a past story or part of something bigger, but along with Nikki Cross interfering, it does seem that Bliss' past got some major attention at Crown Jewel, so perhaps this is part of a larger push or story for Bliss moving forward.

What do you think WWE fans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!