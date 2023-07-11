The Undertaker Pushes for Bray Wyatt to Revive Classic WWE Persona

The Undertaker feels Bray Wyatt should return to his roots as the cult leader of The Wyatt Family. The former WWE and Universal Champion first arrived on WWE's main roster in 2013 as the enigmatic Wyatt Family leader, complete with a straw hat, Hawaiian shirt and ominous, droning promos. Wyatt would eventually abandon the persona and found success with his "Firefly Funhouse" gimmick beginning in 2019, but would shed both when he finally returned to WWE in 2022 after being fired the previous year. It was also hinted at during his feud with Braun Strowman in 2020 that "Wyatt Family Leader" Wyatt was a separate personality, one that resented The Fiend taking over but could do little to stop the demonic force.

"They need to back Bray's character up to the original character, get away from — they've kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it's kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that's the money. I got to work with Bray at 'Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray — I think a lot of him, and I like what he's doing. I think they just have to figure out how to... they need to back it up I think. His promos, and then his ability to work — he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We'll see what happens there," Undertaker said in a new interview with Metro.

The 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw took place earlier this year and featured something resembling a "passing the torch" segment between The Undertaker and Wyatt. "The Deadman" whispered something to Wyat after their interaction and wouldn't reveal what was said until later interviews.

"I just let him know too that my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward," Undertaker told Sportsnet the following month. "It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do."

Wyatt has been gone from WWE TV since late February when an undisclosed illness forced WWE to scrap his WrestleMania 39 plans with Bobby Lashley. Sean Ross Sapp offered an update on Wyatt on Monday that WWE officials are still waiting for Wyatt to get cleared and are "hopeful for a return whenever that occurs."

