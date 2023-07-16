Former Impact World Champion Makes Shocking Return at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has a habit of delivering surprise debuts or returns at Slammiversary, and one of the best returns happened tonight to cap off a thrilling pay-per-view. The main event was the battle for the Impact World Championship between Champion Alex Shelley and his challenger Nick Aldis, and despite trying to use the Title and hitting a low blow on the Champ, Shelley still managed to take Aldis down to retain. The show wasn’t over though, as some familiar music hit and former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander made his long-awaited return to Impact, announcing “I’m back”.

Alexander has been out of action since March of this year after suffering a torn tricep that required surgery. The Title had to be vacated and Steve Maclin would end up becoming Impact World Champion at Rebellion. Now Alexander is back and ready to go, and he’s going to want a shot at the Title he never lost.

Alexander held the Title for 335 days before the injury, and earlier this year ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Alexander about his Title reign and some of the landmark achievements that came his way this year, and while he will always be focused on the opponent in his path, he is taking more time to enjoy and appreciate those impressive achievements.

“I mean, yes and no. On one end of the spectrum, I always try to put myself in the 12-year-old boy’s shoes that tuned into TNA that first Wednesday night, June 19th, 2002,” Alexander said. “And that’s incredibly humbling to be in the position I’m in right now, to be the longest reigning Champion, Wrestler of the Year, Match of the Year, Moment of the Year, all that stuff.”

“But then on the other end of the spectrum, on the 35-year-old man that’s worked his ass off to be where I’m at right now. I’ve got to stop, smell the roses, and be proud of myself because there’s a ton of hard work that goes into just being able to do this at the level I’m at right now and to get where I’ve been has taken so much work. So for now I stop, I take a deep breath and I’m proud of myself. And then tomorrow morning the alarm goes off and the hard work starts all over again because we’re not done yet,” Alexander said.

We’re glad to see Alexander back in action, and you can find the full rundown for Slammiversary below.

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (C) def. Nick Aldis

Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (C) def. Deonna Purrazzo

X Division Championship: Lio Rush (C) def. Chris Sabin

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra’s Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly (C) def. The Coven

Impact World Tag Team Championship 4-Way: Subculture (C) def. ABC, Moose and Brian Myers, and Rich Swann and Sami Callihan

Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (C) def. Joe Hendry

Ultimate X Match: Kushida def. Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham. Kevin Knight, and Angels

Scott D’Amore and Eric Young def. Bully Ray and Deaner

Eddie Edwards def. Frankie Kazarian

Death Dolls and Jody Threat def Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal

