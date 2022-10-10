Did AEW Try to Sign Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE at Extreme Rules this past Saturday, ending his 14-month hiatus from pro wrestling after being released by WWE back in July 2021. There were plenty of rumors regarding Wyatt's future in pro wrestling after his release, with reports of the former WWE Champion potentially jumping to AEW. Dave Meltzer wrote via Sports Illustrated on Monday that multiple companies, including AEW, sent out "feelers" to try and gauge Wyatt's interest but, obviously, nothing materialized.

"Shortly after Wyatt's release, there had been feelers sent and interest from AEW, Impact and AAA in Mexico, but no deals were ever reached," Meltzer wrote. "Windham never appeared in the ring anywhere, and then suddenly on social media he changed his name from Windham to Wyatt6, using the name that is WWE intellectual property, which was the first hint of his return."

Wyatt also posted a number of obscure messages on social media that seemed to hint at his future in the business. The last of which, popping up in early August, seemed to discuss his love for pro wrestling.

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business. But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he wrote. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

After his return, Wyatt took to Twitter and, in a rare move, responded to the video of a young fan celebrating his segment at Extreme Rules — "This is why. I missed you too. All of you."

Do you think Wyatt made the right call by returning to WWE now that Triple H is overseeing the booking instead of Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!