WWE's Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) Launches Eminence Jewelry Line Collaboration

WWE fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Charlotte Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr) return to the ring, but she's stayed busy during her time away from it, and her latest project is now celebrating its big launch. Fliehr has collaborated with Rockford Collection to create Eminence, a line of gorgeous designer rings. The collection features six ring styles that can be crafted in platinum, 18k gold, or 14k gold, and you can also add .65 black diamonds or 2.25ct diamonds to those four bases. You can check out the Eminence Collection right here.

You can find all of the new offerings on the website, though you can also head to one of Rockford Collection's physical locations in Manhattan, New York or Wynwood, Miami. You can find the official description of Eminence below.

"Eminence meaning 'acknowledged prominence or achievement within a particular sphere,' was created by Rockford Collection and Fliehr to reflect the strength, beauty and grace that the 13-time wrestling champion brings to her life, both in-and-out of the ring."

"­To see the 'Eminence' line come to life has been an extremely rewarding experience," said Fliehr. "I am so fortunate to have had the support of the talented team at The Rockford Collection in building this line. In partnering with Rockford, my goal was to create pieces that would have a contemporary yet sophisticated feel but could also be worn proudly by not only myself, but someone like my husband as well. I was able to lean on their expertise in the jewelry space and together we created some beautiful designs that I'm extremely proud of."

"When designing high-end pieces of jewelry, like the 'Eminence' line, it is of the utmost importance to the Rockford Collection that we bring an attitude and design that stands out. Ashley Fliehr was the perfect partner to launch a line like this. She poured her heart and soul into this project, and the 'Eminence' rings show the result," said Aleksander Chuly. CEO of Rockford Collection. "Ashley is one of the most talented performers and athletes in her field, and it has been an honour to partner with her on this collaboration."

Will you be picking up a ring from the Eminence line? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling News