Is Charlotte Flair Done Chasing Championships in WWE?

✖

Between Raw, SmackDown and NXT, Charlotte Flair has held 13 championships in her WWE career. The comparisons between herself and Ric Flair's famous 16 world championships reigns has been around ever since she started winning titles on Monday Night Raw, and it has often led to backlash from vocal critics. Flair was absent from WrestleMania 37 earlier this month, but immediately reinserted herself into the Raw Women's Championship picture with Rhea Ripley and Asuka after turning heel upon her return.

But could Flair's days of chasing titles be over soon? "The Queen" seemed to hint at that idea during her appearance on The Bump this week.

"I think that's kind of the idea of being 'The Opportunity' is everyone [says], 'Oh, she takes everyone's opportunity!' So, you spin it and you put some truth into it," Flair said when asked about fan criticisms and her new nickname. "Because I am 'The Opportunity.'"

She was then asked if she sees herself as being "bigger" than any of the championships in the company.

"I don't want to diminish what the championships mean and I don't want to say 'bigger,' but I don't need to hold a championship to be the champion," she said.

Could then mean she'll position herself as being "above" either Rhea Ripley or Bianca Belair on television? Only time will tell.

Flair went on a Twitter rant blasting those type of fan criticisms back in January.

"I have taken time off three times while on the main roster," Flair wrote. "First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6 week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I'm avoiding? I keep looking for the article where you trash one of the male champions for taking time off and being inserted back into the title picture. Didn't find one. Shocking. Wonder why.

"I am in the title picture, and I will always be in the title picture," she continued. It's one of those unfortunate side effects of excelling at something; you wouldn't understand."

Do you think Flair should go in this new direction as "The Opportunity?" Or should she get back to racking up championship reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.