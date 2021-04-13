WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair Addresses WrestleMania 37 Absence, Turns Heel

✖

Charlotte Flair returned to Monday Night Raw this week to address her absence from WrestleMania 37. "The Queen" was seemingly going to be added to the Raw Women's Championship match in the weeks leading up to the show, but between WWE's original WrestleMania plan falling through when Lacey Evans announced she was pregnant, WWE doctors mistakenly suspending Flair for an incorrect pregnancy test and testing positive for COVID-19 the company instead opted to a singles match between Asuka and Ripley.

Flair turned heel in the process, taking serious offense to being left off the card while also calling out the women in the locker room and her critics among the WWE fans who believe she's taking opportunities away from everyone else. She then stated she would no longer be humble and that everything she gets she deserves.

"Enjoy your title match that I should have been in!" *mic drop*#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OJMZYPZZBf — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

"I AM the opportunity!" An irate @MsCharlotteWWE takes issue with not being a part of #WrestleMania on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/gritdWEY77 — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

Asuka and Ripley then competed in a WrestleMania rematch with the title on the line. Flair eventually jumped the two outside the ring and knocked them both out.

What did you think of Flair's promo and her return to being a heel? Let us know in the comments below!