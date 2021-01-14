Charlotte Flair Blasts Latest Criticisms About Her Booking

✖

Charlotte Flair is no stranger to criticism from wrestling fans. "The Queen" has established herself as the most decorated female wrestler of her era, winning 10 SmackDown/Raw Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship twice, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (which she currently holds with Asuka) and the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble. And while her in-ring skills are great, many fans have loudly complained about her near-constant presence in the women's championship picture of whichever brand she's on.

Flair took to Twitter Wednesday night and called out a Fansided column that examined this negative reaction she receives from fans.

I should just scroll block this garbage, but words matter, so I will take a few moments to educate you since both a human and I would assume an editor allowed this bullshit to sully Al Gore’s internet https://t.co/dnxl2EuiSu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 14, 2021

"I should just scroll block this garbage, but words matter, so I will take a few moments to educate you since both a human and I would assume an editor allowed this bullshit to sully Al Gore's internet," Flair wrote. "I have taken time off three times while on the main roster. First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6 week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I'm avoiding? I keep looking for the article where you trash one of the male champions for taking time off and being inserted back into the title picture. Didn't find one. Shocking. Wonder why.

"I am in the title picture, and I will always be in the title picture. It's one of those unfortunate side effects of excelling at something; you wouldn't understand," she added.

Flair took a hiatus from WWE programming over the summer to undergo surgery and returned at the TLC pay-per-view, where she promptly won the women's tag titles from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. She's hinted at chasing after Asuka's Raw Women's Championship, but lately has been distracted by Lacey Evans. And given that the "Sassy Southern Belle" has managed to rope her father Ric Flair into the storyline, it's likely that will be her main focus for the next few weeks.