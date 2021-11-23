Ever since Charlotte Flair’s fiance Andrade El Idolo departed from the WWE earlier this year there’s been some fan speculation that “The Queen” might follow suit once her current WWE contract is up. That speculation heated up recently following the infamous “Championship Exchange” segment involving Flair and Lynch, which resulted in a heated confrontation backstage that eventually became part of the storyline for their Survivor Series match this past Sunday. However, Flair once again shot down any rumors that she may be leaving while on The Masked Man Show recently.

“I didn’t work this hard to just go, ‘Goodbye’,” Flair said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). She echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Bleacher Report earlier this year.

“I’m WWE homegrown,” Flair said, “I think that’s what people forget. I’m a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he’ll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I’m so excited for him.”

She continued — “What I’m helping him with definitely is not what he’s helping me with. With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I’ve been on Raw and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is present whether it’s promos or… I can’t give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it.”

As for the Flair/Lynch match, the latter cut an emotional promo backstage after beating “The Queen” to open Survivor Series.

“Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because… to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it’s so sad, you know? That’s somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life,” Lynch said. “We’ve been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.

“I didn’t break her arm like I wanted to, like I set out to do,” she added. “I don’t know if I’m happy or sad about that but I got the win. And now she knows she can’t deny it. I’m the better woman.”