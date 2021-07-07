Charlotte Flair Reveals She Lost One of Her WWE Championships

✖

Charlotte Flair has been a champion in WWE 13 times throughout her decorated career. But in a new interview with The Week in Geek Radio Show this week, "The Queen" revealed that she's accidentally misplaced one of the titles she's collected over the years. Specifically, her Divas Championship suddenly went missing roughly two years ago when she packed up and moved from North Carolina to Florida.

"Two years ago, or maybe a little over two years ago, I moved back from North Carolina to Florida and I had the Divas Championship packed in a box and that box is gone. So whoever has it, please give it back or ship it back. That's been the one piece that went missing that I miss," Flair said (h/t Fightful).

Flair was the final Divas Champion before the title was retired at WrestleMania 32 in favor of the WWE Women's Championship (later renamed the Raw Women's Championship following the 2016 brand split).

After missing WrestleMania 37, Flair returned to WWE television back in late April and fully embraced her role as a heel on the Raw brand. She talked about developing her sinister persona during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

"Yes, I'm the 13-time champion, but really, in the last couple of years, I have not had a successful title run," Flair said. "Yes, I've been in the title picture non-stop, but besides the tag titles, I haven't been the champion, but people just associate me [with that]. So, [I'm thinking], 'Play into that, go with that,' but I have been chasing. At the same time, like I said on Raw Talk, do I need a title to be Charlotte Flair? Absolutely not. Am I going to go into this any different? Absolutely not."

"I always want to be a heel," she added. "When I came back after WrestleMania, there was no questioning what I am. There's no questioning what side [I'm on]. All that frustration, all that confusion, and laying it all out there. I really feel that has [been] portrayed throughout my promos. You can only do so much in the ring, and having that ability to have the mic has really helped with somewhat of a character wrinkle for me since April."

Flair will once again challenge Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank on July 18. The show will mark the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to have live fans since March 2020.