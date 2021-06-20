Charlotte Flair on Developing Her New Heel Persona After WWE WrestleMania 37

✖

After missing WrestleMania 37, Charlotte Flair popped up back on WWE TV back in mid-April with a new, more sinister version of her heel persona. Now referring to herself as "The Opportunity," the 13-time champion has fully embraced the biggest criticisms her detractors have regarding her booking, all while showing utter contempt for anyone else on the roster. Flair talked about developing the persona during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

"Yes, I'm the 13-time champion, but really, in the last couple of years, I have not had a successful title run," Flair said. "Yes, I've been in the title picture non-stop, but besides the tag titles, I haven't been the champion, but people just associate me [with that]. So, [I'm thinking], 'Play into that, go with that,' but I have been chasing. At the same time, like I said on Raw Talk, do I need a title to be Charlotte Flair? Absolutely not. Am I going to go into this any different? Absolutely not."

"I always want to be a heel," she added. "When I came back after WrestleMania, there was no questioning what I am. There's no questioning what side [I'm on]. All that frustration, all that confusion, and laying it all out there. I really feel that has [been] portrayed throughout my promos. You can only do so much in the ring, and having that ability to have the mic has really helped with somewhat of a character wrinkle for me since April."

She also discussed her ongoing rivalry with Rhea Ripley over the Raw Women's Championship. The two will meet once again tonight at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

"I think this year we've actually had an opportunity to tell a story on the platform to do it so people are more anticipated for the match, seeing us go back and forth and trying to have this oneupmanship," Flair said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

"For me, it's about bringing out the best in the opponent and myself no matter the storyline," she continued. "With Becky [Lynch], I was the babyface, but everybody thought I was the bad guy. Bayley, all of a sudden I'm good because she's bad. It just goes back and forth, and with Rhea, I'm really having fun being that bad guy. There's no in-between, wanting to bring this fresh character to Raw and have the platform to tell a story."