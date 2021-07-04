Charlotte Flair Celebrates Fourth of July With Beach Photoshoot

✖

Charlotte Flair took to social media on Sunday to show off how she's spending the 4th of July — by doing a photoshoot on a beach in Miami. "The Queen" captioned the video by writing "happy fourth y'all," while her finace Andrade El Idolo wrote, "#Miami #Mami happy #FourthofJuly." Flair is supposed to face Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship once again at Money in the bank coming up on the 18th, but that may be in jeopardy as she's announced she'll be providing a "medical update" on this week's Raw. In the storyline, this will be used to address Ripley attacking Flair last week.

This week will also see El Idolo make his in-ring debut for AEW at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager against Matt Sydal. Flair talked about Andrade's departure from WWE during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," Flair said "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success.

"He wants the platform," she continued. "He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it."

Check out the updated lineup for Money in the Bank below: