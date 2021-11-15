WWE: Charlotte Flair Pushes Back Against Criticism That She’s ‘Difficult’

Charlotte Flair has been at the center of quite a few unflattering reports lately. The “Championship Exchange” last month between Becky Lynch and her resulted in a shouting match backstage after “The Queen” went off-script (reportedly because she hated the idea for the segment as it would make her “look weak), and in an interview with Sports Illustrated last week Lynch claimed she no longer trusts her former best friend.

“I don’t know man. We don’t talk anymore, we don’t talk,” Lynch said at the time. “So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody’s got to be the hero. I’m all right being the hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

Flair spoke with BT Sport this week and while she didn’t directly address the altercation with Lynch or her recent comments, she did push back against the old criticism that she’s consistently booked as a champion in WWE’s Women’s Division. Between NXT and the main roster, Flair has held gold for a combined 1,089 days and counting.

“If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be the world champion again when he’s been on top all these years?’ Is it because I’m a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division?” Flair said (h/t Fightful). “Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I’d have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best.”

Flair and Lynch will meet in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series on Sunday. The pair haven’t had a singles match on television since October 2019.

“I think it’s going to be something special,” Flair said. “You have two women who are at the top of their game, at the top of the business, who believe they are the best. When you see both of them believe it in themselves and to watch it on camera, it’s going to be something special. What I’m excited about is when we faced each other in Last Woman Standing, which is one of my favorite matches, I am a much better performer now than I was then and I know who Charlotte Flair is now. She’ll be facing a much different woman than she did two years ago. I’m on a whole new level.”