WWE: Becky Lynch Confirms Her Backstage Heat With Charlotte Flair is Real, Says They No Longer Talk

The Oct. 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with the infamous “Championship Exchange” segment where Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapped the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. Numerous reports came out after the episode stating that Flair had gone off script during the segment, which prompted a heated backstage exchange between “The Queen” and Lynch (Sonya Deville, stuck in the middle of the situation, was reportedly also furious with Flair). Neither woman outright addressed the situation at the time, but Lynch was finally asked about it while on the latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

“I don’t know man. We don’t talk anymore, we don’t talk,” Lynch said when asked what happened. “So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody’s got to be the hero. I’m all right being the hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

Lynch is scheduled to wrestle Flair in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, and she confirmed that it’s harder to make a match work when you have real-life heat with the person you’re wrestling with.

“Yes (things are difficult),” she said. “We used to be best friends.”

The incident reportedly ended with Flair being escorted out of the building while Lynch went to work a dark match. “The Queen” was reportedly against the segment from the beginning, arguing that it would potentially look week. She even reportedly pushed to have Bianca Belair beat her for the Raw Women’s Championship the week prior to the “Championship Exchange.”

