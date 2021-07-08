✖

AEW Dynamite saw two former NXT Champions make a massive impact this week, as Aleister Black made his surprise debut for the company while Andrade El Idolo was victorious in his in-ring debut against Matt Sydal. Andrade was granted his release back in March after requesting it, while Black was shockingly released by WWE last month as part of another wave of budget cuts. El Idolo's fiancee, Charlotte Flair, and Black's wife, Zelina Vega, both reacted to the show on Twitter by saying how proud they were of their significant others.

Vega was released by the WWE last November but made her surprise return on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She lost her return match to Liv Morgan in two minutes but was added to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next week.

proud 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 8, 2021

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

Flair talked about Andrade's decision to leave WWE during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," Flair said. "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success.

"He wants the platform," she continued. "He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it."