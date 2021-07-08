Andrade El Idolo Channels DC Comics Villain in AEW Dynamite Debut

✖

Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday night. The former NXT Champion arrived with new gear channeling the DC Comics villain Black Mask, complete with a white pinstripe suit and all-black luchador mask. The villain, typically apart of Batman's rogues gallery, was depicted in live-action by Ewan McGregor in the 2020 film Birds of Prey and has been in a number of animated features including Batman: Under the Red Hood and Batman: Bad Blood.

El Idolo was victorious over Matt Sydal after pinning him with his Hammerlock DDT finisher. He then proceeded to brutalize the high-flyer with his belt, still angry over Sydal interrupting his announcement weeks prior.