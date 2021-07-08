Former WWE Superstar Arrives at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Attacks Cody Rhodes

✖

All Elite Wrestling fans witnessed a shocking arrival during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on Wednesday night. After dealing with a power outage at the beginning of the show during Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall's Strap Match, the lights in the James L. Knight Center suddenly went out again when Arn Anderson attempted to cut a promo midway through the episode. When the lights returned WWE Superstar and NXT Champion Aleister Black was in the ring. Black, who introduced his new character Malakai Black with a short film earlier in the day, knocked out Arn Anderson with a kick and eventually knocked out Cody Rhodes with Fade to Black.

Black was released from WWE back in early June, and while many fans assumed he wouldn't be able to appear anywhere for some time it looks like he got past WWE's typical 90-day "No Compete" clause.

This story is developing...