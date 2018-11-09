WWE: Chris Jericho’s Payday For Greatest Royal Rumble Reportedly Revealed

Chris Jericho’s last appearance in WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble, and his pay for that trip to the ring has reportedly been revealed.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho was paid $100,000 to show up at Greatest Royal Rumble, which is pretty fantastic for a one-match appearance. He was originally set to work in two matches during that show, with a casket match against The Undertaker being the second one, but that was switched up to feature Rusev versus Undertaker instead. Even if he had done the second match though he would’ve been paid the same amount (via SEScoops).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jericho’s been making lots of noise recently but not under the umbrella of WWE. He’s been involved in a surprising and quite entertaining feud with Kenny Omega over in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the two produced quite a match at Wrestle Kingdom. The two collided again when Jericho surprise attacked him after his matcha gainst Pentagon Jr. at All In. He’s also battled Tetsuya Naito at Dominion, going so far as to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

We’re not sure when he will be in a WWE ring again, but his opponent in that last match was evidently offered a contract with WWE after their match. For Naito though it’s all about New Japan, and so he turned it down.

“I didn’t even give it thought,” Naito told Tokyo Sports. “This New Japan ring is already the world’s number one stage. The fans know this. That’s why I think we should focus on our home crowd before looking international.”

As for Jericho, his time in New Japan was something Vince McMahon totally approved of.

“I think in the back of his mind, no matter how much wrestling fans sometimes like to lionize Vince… think that he’s this big, evil, manipulative guy, I think he appreciates when the business is healthy he knows that it’s better for his business as well,” Jericho told Jim Ross on The Ross Report. “So for Chris Jericho to go to New Japan, everybody knows that I’m a WWE guy. It’s just the way it is, I have been for 17 years. But this is a once in a lifetime dream match per se with a lot of money at stake. And for me to not to pursue that I thought would’ve been a crime and I think Vince is the same way.”

Hopefully, we get to see Jericho grace a WWE ring in the future, but in the meantime, he seems to be as busy as ever.