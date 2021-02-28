Christian Shows Off Incredible Transformation Prior to His WWE Return at the Royal Rumble

✖

Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian made his surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble last month, competing in his first match roughly seven years after being forced to retire due to injuries. One of the things fans immediately noticed about "Captain Charisma" was how good he looked physically compared to the last time he was in the ring, and fitness company Nutrition Solutions shared before/after images this week of the progress Christian made.

"Everyone loves a 'success story'...But what's far compelling and relatable, is a story about someone who got to a dark place...decided enough was enough...drew a line in the sand...and then fought their way out of the darkness, back into the light," the account wrote. "That's what Jay Reso, aka @christian4peeps did after going through a character building year, where he eventually found himself somewhere in a place that he refused to stay! Being a pro athlete his entire life who is well known for his work ethic and competitiveness, Jay committed not just to getting himself back in shape, but getting himself in the best shape of his life at 47 years young! And as you can see, in just 5 months time he's made some remarkable progress! Thank you Jay for doing the work, kicking ass and giving us opportunity to serve you!"

The former tag team specialist has reportedly signed a new part-time deal with WWE, though he's played coy regarding when he'll be back for another match.

"It was a little surreal to be honest with you," Christian said in his post-Rumble interview. "I didn't know what to expect. It's funny, they say everybody has a plan until you get hit. That was kind of the case here. I kind of had a vision of what was going to happen, I got hit once and went, 'all right, it's on.' But it felt good. This was what I was born to do, it felt like home."

"What's next for me?" he later added. "All I ever promised was one more match. That could be it."

Meanwhile, Edge has been saying in interviews that a reunion between himself and Christian needs to happen.

"I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen — just because there's so many opportunities there. 'Between Edge and Christian against The Usos — I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus the Street Profits! Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There's some stuff there," he told Metro earlier this month.