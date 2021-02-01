:heavy_multiplication_x:

Christian made his surprise return to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night, competing in his first official match since his sudden retirement back in 2014. Unlike Edge, who had to initially retire due to spinal stenosis, the former World Heavyweight Champion had to hang up his boots due to a series of concussions. He entered Sunday's match at No. 24 and lasted 18 minutes before getting thrown out by Seth Rollins.

In an interview with WWE.com after the show, Christian reflected on his return and hinted at whether or not he could have "...one more match."

"It was a little surreal to be honest with you. I didn't know what to expect. It's funny, they say everybody has a plan until you get hit. That was kind of the case here. I kind of had a vision of what was going to happen, I got hit once and went, 'all right, it's on.' But it felt good. This was what I was born to do, it felt like home."

"What's next for me?" he later said. "All I ever promised was one more match. That could be it."

Christian had a pseudo-return on Raw back in June, accepting Randy Orton's challenge for an unsanctioned match. It was over in mere seconds, as Ric Flair nailed Christian with a low blow right as the bell rang and left the Canadian star open for a Punt Kick from Orton.

As for Christian's tag partner, Edge managed to last 58 minutes as the No. 1 entrant before eliminating Orton and winning the Rumble.

"It means a lot," Edge said after the show. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."