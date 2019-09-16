WWE Clash of Champions: Luke Harper Returns, Helps Erick Rowan Defeat Roman Reigns

Erick Rowan pulled off a shocking victory over Roman Reigns on Sunday night at Clash of Champions, and he did it with the help of an old friend. Late in the bout Rowan and Reigns were battling at the top of the entrance ramp, and “The Big Dog” was gearing up for what could’ve been a devastating spear. But he was cut off by Luke Harper, who suddenly appeared to deliver a running big boot.

Harper tossed Reigns back inside the ring, allowing Rowan to hit his Iron Claw finisher and pick up the victory. A small “Welcome Back!” chant broke out in the crowd, as it marked the first time in months that Harper had been booked on WWE television.