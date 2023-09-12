WWE President Nick Khan Comments on Possibly Bringing CM Punk Back

Will CM Punk return to WWE? That's been the big question surrounding the former world champion ever since he was suddenly fired from AEW earlier this month due to a backstage physical altercation during the All In pay-per-view. While discussing the WWE's merger with The UFC into TKO Group on Tuesday, WWE President Nick Khan was asked about the possibility in an interview with ESPN. He told Marc Raimondi, "Listen, we only have respect for Phil," Khan responded. "We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best."

Punk worked in WWE from 2005 to 2014, becoming a five-time world champion. Following his tumultuous tenure with the company, he pivoted to the UFC and went 0-2 in professional fights. He'd compete in 33 matches and hold the AEW World Championship twice in his two-year tenure with AEW, nearly half of which he spent either recovering from injuries or being suspended.

I asked WWE president Nick Khan today whether or not WWE would be interested in bringing back CM Punk following his firing from AEW.



Khan didn't say yes, nor no. This is what he responded: pic.twitter.com/C69cxlQryl — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 12, 2023

WWE Stars Comment on Punk's Possible Return

A number of wrestlers have been asked about Punk in interviews over the past few weeks. Zelina Vega was the only noteworthy star to outright endorse his return.

"I wish him the best," Vega recently told Newsday. "Would it be great to see him again? Absolutely."

"I'd be interested in wrestling a broomstick if someone's going to pay me money. So, show me the money. Money talks," Finn Balor said when asked about a possible match while on the Cheap Heat podcast.

Drew McIntyre then tried to avoid the question while talking with Sportskeeda — "I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I'll leave it at that."

Do you think Punk will ever step back inside of a WWE ring again? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

